Mauritius: Covid-19 - Three Positive Cases Detected

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has analysed 744 PCR tests as at 18 hours on this 06 June 2021.

Three cases were detected following ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. They are residents of La Valette, Lallmatie and Highlands.

618 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

612 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

174 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

42 cases registered following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 194.