Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Twelve Cases Registered

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded twelve cases of COVID-19 yesterday.
Four cases were detected following ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. They are residents of Bon Acceuil.
One case was identified during screening exercises at the SSRN hospital. He is a resident of d'Epinay.
Seven cases were registered on Day 5 in quarantine.
618 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
617 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.
181 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
42 cases registered following targeted screening.
8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The number of local active cases is 206.