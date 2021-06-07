Mauritius: Covid-19 Updates - Twelve Cases Registered

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded twelve cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Four cases were detected following ongoing Contact Tracing exercises. They are residents of Bon Acceuil.

One case was identified during screening exercises at the SSRN hospital. He is a resident of d'Epinay.

Seven cases were registered on Day 5 in quarantine.

618 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

617 cases recorded through Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centers.

181 cases recorded in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

42 cases registered following targeted screening.

8 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The number of local active cases is 206.