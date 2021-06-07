South Africa: Docket Nr 971/02/2021 - Peter Thabethe Gets Bail in Free State Gupta Case

analysis

The State was unsuccessful in preventing a former Free State Head of Department official, Peter Thabethe, from being granted bail on Monday morning.

Former Free State provincial government official Peter Thabethe was released on bail of R10,000 on Monday, 7 June 2021. His appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court came before a bail application by former Transnet director Iqbal Sharma later in the day.

The two were arrested along with two other former government officials on criminal charges relating to a R24.9-million project in the province. Also on the charge sheet are Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti.

The State alleges that Sharma and his company, Nulane Investments 204, extracted millions from the provincial government between 2011 and 2012, much of which ended up with the controversial Gupta family.

The Gupta-owned Islandsite Investments One Hundred and Eighty (currently in business rescue), Pragat Investments and Wone Management are also cited as accused in the case.

The Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has obtained arrest warrants for the two Gupta couples and has approached Interpol to execute those abroad.

On Monday, the State unsuccessfully tried to prevent Thabethe from receiving bail, as magistrate Estelle de...