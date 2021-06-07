Kenya: Betway Cup - Premier League Sides to Clash in Quarters

The honeymoon is over for top guns featuring in the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup as they will now face-off in the quarterfinals of the knock-out competition.

Holders Bandari, AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Tusker, Nairobi City Stars, Bidco United and Kariobangi Sharks are the FKF-Premier League sides that triumphed in their respective round 16 matches held at the weekend.

Equity FC, under the tutelage of former Kenyan international John Baraza, is the only lower-tier team remaining in the competition, whose winner will pocket Sh2 million, and also represent Kenya in next season's Caf Confederation Cup. Equity features in the FKF Division One League

Among the seven premier league clubs, only Leopards, City Stars and Sharks have clashed with top-flight oppostion in the competition. Eight-time winners Leopards beat fellow FKF-PL side Posta Rangers 1-0 in round 32 of the competition.

City Stars, who last won the competition in 2005, beat Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in round 16 at Utalii grounds.

The 2018 winners Kariobangi Sharks edged out KCB 5-3 in post-match penalties in another round 16 clash after the sides had drawn 1-1 at the end of normal time.

Eight-time winners Gor Mahia will now clash with Sharks in Thursday's quarterfinals at Thika Stadium.

It will be a stern test for K'Ogalo who have had an easier ride so far in this competition. Before the league champions eliminated Mara Sugar of Division One 2-1 in Sunday's round 16 stage, they thumped Cusco 5-1 in round 32 and Congo Boys 3-0 in round 64 respectively.

"Eight games in 20 days - these players are like heroes. I am very happy because it is not easy to win with fatigue and we look forward to our next match with confidence and respect for the opponent," said Gor's coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto after Sunday's win.

Four-time champions Tusker will meet Leopards on Wednesday in what will be the stand-out tie of the round.

The Brewers started the competition on a high, demolishing Mihuu United 9-0 in round 64, before thumping Marafiki FC 4-1 round 32. They sailed through to the quarterfinals thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Luanda Villa.

"Three games in one week is not easy but we are coming up well. We are many so we have to change the team and I know we will do something better in our next match," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

Defending champions Bandari have an arguably easier quarterfinal fixture against Equity on Wednesday.

After surviving a scare to eliminate National Super League side Muranga Seals 4-3 in post-match penalties in round 64, Bandari have been on a rampage against the minnows.

They thumped Dimba Patriots 5-1 in round 32, before thrashing Sigalagala Technical Training Institute 5-0 in the pre-quarter final stage.

Equity beat Blessings FC 3-0 in the first round, before cruising past Keroka Technical Training institute 5-3 in post-match penalties in the second round.

To book a date with the dockers in the last eight, coach Baraza's side beat Vegpro 2-1 on Saturday.

Quarterfinals fixtures

Wednesday

Bandari v Equity- 1pm

Tusker v AFC Leopards- 3.30pm

Thursday

Nairobi City Stars v Bidco United- Thika Stadium-1pm

Gor Mahia v Kariobangi Sharks- Thika Stadium -3.30pm

