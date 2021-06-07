Kenya: Tough Rules As Kbf League Resumes This Weekend

The National Classic Basketball League finally resumes this weekend after close to one month of uncertainty with tough new rules which might lock some of the clubs out at least for now.

Kenya Basketball Federation Fixtures Secretary Joseph Amoko while releasing this weekend's schedule Monday, said the Covid 19 pandemic has forced the federation to introduce tough rules issued by the Ministry of Sports and Health.

"We have to start the league this weekend because we are running late, but only those clubs that will be ready to strictly follow the guidelines will take part. The rest of the clubs will have to stay out until that time that they will be ready," Amoko said.

According to Amoko, all teams will have to go undergo a mandatory Covid 19 testing and must present the results with the names of players and officials for matchday before being allowed into the University of Nairobi grounds, which is set to host the first round of matches.

Further, Amoko said all teams will have to leave the match venue immediately after their game to allow the venue to be prepared for the next fixture, whose team members must have also been tested and a list presented well in advance.

"Safety of our players and officials will be key when the league finally resumes and we want the clubs that are interested to cooperate and help us make the games possible to run," Amoko said.

The league, which was suspended on March 26 when the government suspended all sports activities, was set to resume last weekend, but had to be shelved after some clubs requested for more time to comply with the Ministry of Health protocols.

According to the fixtures released, Eagle Wings women's team will take on University of Nairobi's Dynamites in the first match on Saturday from 9am, before Zetech University clash with Storms in another women's match from 10.30am

African Nazarene clash with Kenya University Oryx from 12noon in the last women's match of the day.

The men's fixtures for Saturday will see Strathmore University Blades take on Kenyatta University Pirates from 2pm, while Equity Bank play Emyba at 4pm.

Defending men and women's champions Ulinzi and Equity Hawks will be in action on Sunday with the latter taking on Eagle Wings from 10.30 am at the same venue, while Ulinzi will face University of Nairobi's Terrorists at 4pm.