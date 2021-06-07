Kenya: FKF Launches Nairobi Women's Regional League

7 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Football Kenya Federation FKF) on Sunday launched the Nairobi women's regional league that kicked off at the Ligi Ndogo grounds.

The official launch was graced by tFKF Vice President Doris Petra, CEO Barry Otieno and National Women representative Magret Omondi.

This regional league is the third tier league of the competition recently introduced by the federation.

In February, the federation also introduced the Women's Cup tournament in different venues across the country.

The first season of the inaugural women's regional league will have 12 teams including Ruaraka Girls Academy, Ruai Queens, Mrembo, KU Desert Roses, Kariobangi Sports, Dad Star, Uweza Women, City Queens, Kibera Queens, Beijing Raiders, Lexus Ladies, and McMillan Ladies. The 12 teams will be from Nairobi East and Nairobi West.

Winners of the two zones will face off in a playoff, where the overall winner will be guaranteed promotion to the Division One League.

"The focus is to ensure there is growth of women's football from the grassroot levels, ensuring that the number of women participating is higher every yaer and that is why it is important for us to have as many competitions as possible," said Ms Petra.

FKF Women representative Omondi commended Nairobi for being the first region to launch the league and encouraged the rest of the regions to follow suit. Four matches were played on the first day to mark the league kick off.

Read the original article on Nation.

