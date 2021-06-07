Namibia: Chelsi Shikongo Crowned Miss Namibia 2021

Chelsi Shikongo, 23, is Miss Namibia 2021.

The international model and social activist from Walvis Bay beat 14 other contestants from across the country to scoop the prestigious crown during a glitzy ceremony held virtually from the Windhoek Country Club and Casino on Saturday due to Covid-19 safety protocols.

She also scooped the Miss Photogenic and Top Model titles.

"I am overwhelmed and excited to be crowned Miss Namibia 2021. A lot of people had a lot to say about me, but nonetheless, I can't wait to execute my duties and represent Namibia," Shikongo told New Era.

She said this in reference to some social media users being upset about their favourites not making it to the top five, calling her all kinds of names, and making a mockery of her appearance.

Michelle Mukuve, a Rundu-bred entrepreneur, and Annerie Mare, a local motivational speaker and counselling student, were crowned second and first princess, respectively.

Aurelia Samuyenga and Chane-Ann Marshall also made it to the top five.

Chloe Brandt was awarded the public speaking gong, and Shahida van Zyl won the Miss Congeniality award.

Miss Namibia 2019 and 2020 Nadja Breytenbach graciously handed over the crown, and officially renounced her duties as Miss Namibia.

Last year, the pageant went on a hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which automatically gave Breytenbach the chance to carry on with her duties and activities.

Viewers were treated to a live performance by Sean K as well as a recorded show by EES.

The judges for this year's pageant were Nic Kruger, Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, Ntwala Mwilima, Cynthia Schimming and Robinson Hangula.

The show was hosted by media personality Adriano Visagie.