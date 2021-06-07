Angola: Girabola - Azulão's Hat-Trick Places Petro On Top

Luanda — Petro´s striker, Tiago Azulão, was decisive in his team's victory, this Sunday, over Progresso do Sambizanga, by 3-1, scoring a hat-trick, in a game of the 23rd round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola), played at Coqueiros Stadium.

Petro totals 51 points and equals at the top of the ranking "arch-rivals" 1º de Agosto, opponent of the next round. In the first round, Petro lost against the "military" (1º de Agosto) by 0-1.

Brazilian Tiago Azulão confirmed his "status" as a scorer in the 10', 29' and 71 minutes, when he was replaced by compatriot Tony, while Julinho scored the goal of honour for Progresso.

Progresso are in the 11th position with 23 points.

On another match, Interclube defeated Ferrovia do Huambo, by 2-0, at their ground, with goals from Wilfred (33') and Quintino (36') and reinforced the fifth position, now with 39 points, while Cuando Cubango FC and Santa Rita do Uíge did not go beyond a goalless draw, thus maintaining their positions in the standings, where they occupy, the 13th and 15th places with 20 and 17 points respectively.

Baixa de Cassanje de Malanje beat in Lubango Desportivo da Huíla, by 1-0, with a goal by Chimba, in the 62nd minute.

The Baixa de Cassanje squad have 18 points in the 14th position, while the "Huilanos" are 9th with 27.

Round 23 opened on Saturday, with the matches FC Bravos do Maquis-1º de Agosto (0-0), Sporting de Cabinda-Williete de Benguela (2-3) and Académica do Lobito-Recreativo da Caála (0-0).

The game between Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte (3rd with 48 points) and Recreativo do Libolo (10th/26 pts) has been postponed, due to cases of Covid-19 in the Libolo squad.

Ferrovia do Huambo come last (16th) ranked, with nine (9) points, in the competition whose title is held by 1º de Agosto.