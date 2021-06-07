Namibia: Blind Breadwinner for 16 Still in Need

A BREADWINNER with 16 dependants, Teresa Mutamo, says life is still a struggle for her and her family, especially now that only one of her arms is functional.

Mutamo is a 48-year-old blind mother with more than 14 dependants (including grandchildren), who lives off a small backyard garden. She lost her sight 14 years ago. It started with one eye getting blurry, then the other eye followed and then she lost her sight completely.

According to Mutamo, last year when her story came out only a group of people helped her family with food for the festive season and that was it.

Mutamo told The Namibian that the profit she makes from selling the vegetables is barely enough to sustain her family of 16.

"The disability grant that I get, I spend on the water bills so that at least we are investing in something that can bring us an income. I pay water bills to ensure water for the backyard garden," Mutemo says.

Mutemo used to make traditional storage containers but since the end of last year, her right index finger developed cramps.

She says when she goes to the hospital, she is given Paracetamol that she says is ineffective.

Mutamo's husband Lungameni Thomas (33), also says life is still hard for the entire family, especially for Mutemo whose cramping finger is now affecting her arm.

"There are days when she cannot even lift or hold a thing because the arm is in pain and she cannot even stretch it," Thomas said.

According to Thomas, the only way we know how to reduce pain is by massaging her arm but it is not helpful enough because the pain only subsides for a little while. Thomas adds that sometimes they do not make money from the garden and they go to bed on empty stomachs.

"On a good market day, we make N$80. On bad days we sell nothing," Thomas says.

He says they throw away vegetables left over after sale because "the children complained that the remaining vegetables from the market upset their stomach", Thomas says,

The family asks for maize meal from their neighbours on a bad business day, he says.