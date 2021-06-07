Namibia: I Always Believed in Chelsi - Mom

Chelsi Shikongo's mother, Mary Shikongo, says she always believed in her daughter when she became interested in modeling and making a difference in people's lives.

Chelsi was on Saturday crowned Miss Namibia 2021.

"I am very proud of her. I was shouting and thanking God when I heard them announcing her name. I advise parents to encourage their children emotionally, physical and financially when they can, when they show interest in a project.

"It is so important, as it boosts their confidence when they see that their parents are standing behind them. She told me that she will make Namibia proud and will bring the Miss Universe crown home," said Shikongo

She said she is especially proud that her daughter remains committed to charity work.

She also advised Chelsi not to change because of the title.

"I would like to advise her to remain humble ... She has to keep the respect, remain prayerful and share with others, as I have taught her. She is now a public figure. She should never respond to any negative comments.

"She was crowned in order for her to deliver as expected by the Namibian community and the organisers. She needs to remain focused," a proud Shikongo said, who is the founder of the Face of Namibia organisation.

She has been instrumental in setting up a rehabilitation centre for young drug addicts in Erongo, among other projects.