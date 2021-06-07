Mozambique: Covid-19 - 32 New Cases, but No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported no deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease on Sunday, the third consecutive day when there have been no Covid-19 fatalities.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique remains 837.

Since the start of the pandemic, 560,774 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,038 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 378 were from Maputo city, 135 from Inhambane, 120 from Maputo province, 97 from Nampula, 81 from Sofala, 65 from Niassa, 61 from Gaza, 36 from Manica, 30 from Cabo Delgado, 27 from Tete, and eight from Zambezia.

1,006 of the tests yielded negative results, while 32 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 71,114.

11 of the new cases identified on Sunday were from Maputo city, eight from Tete, six from Maputo province, two from Sofala, and one each from Nampula, Niassa, Manica, Inhambane and Gaza. There were no positive cases from Cabo Delgado or Zambezia.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Sunday was three per cent, somewhat lower than the rates of the last few days (4.1 per cent on Saturday, 4.7 per cent on Friday, 4.2 per cent on Thursday, 5.6 per cent on Wednesday, and 5.4 per cent on Tuesday).

The Ministry reported that, in the same 24 hour period, a further four people, all in Maputo city, were hospitalised in the Covid-19 treatment centres. The number of patients under medical care in the Covid-19 wards rose from 17 on Saturday to 18 on Sunday. 15 of these patients (83.3 per cent) were in Maputo, one in Matola, one in Tete and one in Nampula.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry release also reported that on Sunday a further six people, all from Inhambane, were declared fully recovered from Covid-19. This brings the total number of recoveries to 69.662, or 98 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

Since the number of new cases is continuing to surpass the number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-19 cases is inexorably rising - from 585 on Saturday to 611 on Sunday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 283 (46.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 101; Tete, 85; Manica, 38; Inhambane, 26; Gaza, 24; Niassa, 19; Sofala, 13; Nampula, 12; Zambezia, five; and Cabo Delgado, five.