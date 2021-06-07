Mozambique: Us Finances Medical Courses for Mozambican Military

Maputo — 40 Mozambican soldiers and health professionals have completed two training programmes on emergency lifesaving tactics on the battlefield, according to a Monday press release from the United States embassy.

The Tactical Casualty (TCCC) and Combat Lifesaver (CLS) courses "will directly improve the survival rate of Mozambican soldiers in combat", the release claimed.

The TCCC programme trained 26 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, on emergency medical care during conflict situations. In the CLS programme, 14 soldiers from all branches of the Mozambican armed forces, the release added, "learned how to administer emergency medical assistance to fellow soldiers injured while fighting".

This training, it said, "will allow Mozambican soldiers and medical professionals to treat injuries and prevent massive bleeding, the leading preventable cause of death on the battlefield".

The U.S. Department of State financed the two programmes, which include 730,000 US dollars worth of training equipment to allow newly certified Mozambican instructors to replicate the course throughout the country.

The Embassy stated that these training programmes "show the United States' commitment to a strong partnership with Mozambique".

"In close collaboration with the Government of Mozambique, the US Government provides more than 500 million dollars in annual assistance to improve the quality of healthcare and education, promote economic prosperity, and support overall development and regional security", the release concluded.