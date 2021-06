Tunis/Tunisia — Sidi Bouzid administered a total of 16, 945 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 6,995 second shots.

The number of locals who registered to book vacination appointments rose to 42,325, local coordinator of the vaccination campaign Rafik Nsibi told TAP.

