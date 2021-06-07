South Africa: Struggling Road Accident Fund Records R3.2-Billion Surplus

7 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Road Accident Fund is trying to stabilise itself, say officials during a media briefing on 7 June.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has recorded a R3.2-billion surplus, for the period ending March 2021, said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who described the surplus as 'historic'.

Mbalula and officials from the RAF briefed the media on Monday 7 June to provide an update on the fund's efforts to stabilise itself. Board chairperson Thembi Msibi described the time for the briefing as 'opportune' as it marked the halfway point of the board's three-year term in office.

Mbalula said the fund collects R43-billion a year through the fuel levy, with only R26-billion being spent on claimant compensation. R17-billion is spent on administrative costs, while R 10.6-billion is spent on legal costs. "More than R2-billion is spent on medical costs," added Mbalula.

At the briefing, Collins Letsoalo -- RAF CEO and controversial former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), said the focus of the agency was to address and process claims within 120 days of receipt, rather than the current processing period of up to five years.

According to a presentation before Parliament's Transport oversight committee in February 2017, the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X