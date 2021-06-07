South Africa: Struggling Road Accident Fund Records R3.2-Billion Surplus

analysis

The Road Accident Fund is trying to stabilise itself, say officials during a media briefing on 7 June.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has recorded a R3.2-billion surplus, for the period ending March 2021, said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who described the surplus as 'historic'.

Mbalula and officials from the RAF briefed the media on Monday 7 June to provide an update on the fund's efforts to stabilise itself. Board chairperson Thembi Msibi described the time for the briefing as 'opportune' as it marked the halfway point of the board's three-year term in office.

Mbalula said the fund collects R43-billion a year through the fuel levy, with only R26-billion being spent on claimant compensation. R17-billion is spent on administrative costs, while R 10.6-billion is spent on legal costs. "More than R2-billion is spent on medical costs," added Mbalula.

At the briefing, Collins Letsoalo -- RAF CEO and controversial former CEO of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), said the focus of the agency was to address and process claims within 120 days of receipt, rather than the current processing period of up to five years.

According to a presentation before Parliament's Transport oversight committee in February 2017, the...