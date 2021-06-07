Namibia: Genocide Offer for Better Bilateral Relations

Bundesarchiv, Bild, Unknown author, Ullstein Bilderdienst, Berlin/Wikimedia Commons
Tens of thousands of Namibians, mainly the Nama and Ovaherero, were killed in what is called the first genocide of the 20th century.
7 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

The government accepted Germany's N$18,4 billion offer for the 1904-1908 genocide saying this will put Namibia's foot in the door for more funds through its bilateral relations.

Despite expressing disappointment over the offer, vice president Nangolo Mbumba said on Friday the government accepted the agreement hoping Germany will increase the amount.

"Germany has agreed to commit to revisit and renegotiate the amount, as the implementation of the reparations ensues," he said.

Mbumba and deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah also said the joint declaration between Namibia and Germany has levelled up their bilateral relations and hopes more money will be pumped into the country.

"I am glad to note that the bilateral relations between the two countries will no longer be at the same level, and will be elevated to the highest level through a bi-national commission. These new enhanced relations between the two countries will enable Namibia to address any remaining issues pertaining to the reconciliation and reconstruction programmes, while also continuing to draw from the opportunities that will benefit future generations of Namibians," the vice president explained.

However, colonialism and genocide historian Jürgen Zimmerer says Germany said the N$18,4 billion is the final amount and it was closing this chapter.

One of the negotiators, deputy Bank of Namibia governor Ebson Uanguta explained that more funds will come through the implementation of the programmes which the N$18,4 billion will fund.

The money will fund land reform, in particular land acquisition within the framework of the Namibian Constitution and land development; agriculture; rural livelihoods and natural resources; rural infrastructure; energy and water supply; technical and vocational education and training.

The projects will be in the Erongo, Hardap, //Kharas, Kunene, Khomas, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions.

"The implementation will go through impact assessment and evaluation at agreed intervals. They will then see that the amount they budgeted for this was a drop in the bucket," Uanguta said.

"When we did the calculation of the land loss, it brought us to N$1,1 trillion which is about £70 billion. We submitted this to the Germans. They sat with that offer for six to nine months," he said while reflecting on the journey.

NO VOICE FOR THE SOUTH

Prime minister Saraa Kuugongelwa-Amadhila will table the declaration in the National Assembly this week.

However, Landless People's Movement (LPM) leaders Henny Seibeb and Bernadus Swartbooi are still suspended from the National Assembly.

LPM in 2019 won the majority votes in the southern regions of Hardap and //Kharas, where the Nama people mostly reside.

N$36 MILLION LAWYERS

Nandi-Ndaitwah said she cannot say whether the European lawyers hired by former justice minister Sacky Shanghala for N$36 million, helped with the negotiations.

"At this stage, I have not made an analysis of each specific action as to what it contributed," she explained.

Shanghala controversially hired Namibian and European lawyers to research and review documents on genocide to advise the government on the issue.

At the time, the finance ministry questioned how the figure went up to N$36 million while the international relations ministry was furious that the attorney general did not inform them that the state was using lawyers from London to help with the genocide talks.

PLAN B

Political analyst and one of Namibia's negotiators Phanuel Kaapama said the affected communities can still claim more money from Germany.

"Germany is mistaken if they think they can decide when to close the discussion on the genocide. That part of the declaration is difficult to use as a closing because what happened did stay in the past but we continue to live with it. This is a generational struggle," he explained.

The offer includes N$8,9 billion for land acquisition and training, N$1,6 billion for rural roads and N$2,1 billion for rural water supply and sanitation.

Read the original article on Namibian.

More on This
Germany Agrees to Pay Namibia Over Genocide, But Is It Enough?
Namibia's Fight With Germany Over Genocide Far From Over
Namibia Rejects Germany's Genocide 'Reparations Offer'
Geingob Says Germany Ready to Apologize for Genocide - But When?
Namibia Genocide Reparation Negotiations On Home Stretch
U.S. Judge Dismisses Namibian Genocide Claims Against Germany
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X