Botswana: Moderna, Botswana Enter Supply Deal

Gaborone — Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Thursday announced its partnership with Botswana to supply the country its COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Reuters Media, Botswana Medicines Regulatory Authority (BoMRA) had previously issued an emergency use authorisation for the Moderna vaccine.

Furthermore, Reuters said that the latest agreement is separate from the 500 million vaccine doses, which Moderna has agreed to supply to the GAVI-led COVAX vaccine sharing scheme.

BoMRA announced in April this year during a media briefing in Gaborone approved vaccines in addition to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

BoMRA's Director of Product Evaluation and Registration, Dr Nkaelang Modutlwa stated at the time that BoMRA had approved more vaccines in addition to AstraZeneca, namely Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson, Sinovac as well as Moderna vaccines.

Botswana recently received 38 400 more AstraZeneca vaccine doses as well as 19 890 vaccine doses of Pfizer, which arrived on May 29 and June 3 respectively.

A press statement from Ministry of Health and Wellness says that the vaccines were procured through COVAX and facilitated by UNICEF Botswana.

Source : BOPA