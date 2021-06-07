Namibia: 87 Deaths in Seven Days

COVID-19 has killed 87 Namibians over the last seven days, as cases increase.

The country reported record cases and deaths last week. Last Monday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services reported 24 deaths, and on Wednesday, the country recorded 717 cases.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula on Saturday warned that the current Covid-19 situation in the country is serious and warrants serious public health measures.

"It calls for cessation of unnecessary travel. It calls for cessation of enjoyment," he said.

As of Saturday, 330 patients are hospitalised, 54 of them are in intensive care.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe attributed the recent spike to the misbehaviour of Namibians.

"The cheapest intervention is for people to wear their masks, sanitise and social distance. The government's interventions are expensive. If the capacity of health facilities and health infrastructure was the answer, we would not have seen developed countries such as the United States struggling," he said.

Nangombe said the ministry has been aware of the low supply of medical oxygen and has, therefore, been working on other sources.

The Namibian on Wednesday reported that the government is now relying on outside supplies to supplement its non-functional in-house oxygen production systems, provided by Intakatech.

He added that the ministry has engaged the Global Fund to help upgrade the existing oxygen supply infrastructure.

Last week, Esme Botes, the chairperson of the Private Hospitals Association, told The Namibian that all private hospitals are overwhelmed in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. However, she could not comment on how private hospitals are handling the situation until a meeting scheduled for Thursday takes place.

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani recommended that the government build another hospital and refurbish the Katutura State Hospital.

"Hospitals are filling up beyond capacity and our state hospitals are on their last legs. Katutura hospital is now widely considered a symbol of death," he said.

He said the hospital needs a facelift because of late booking into that hospital is "signing your death certificate".

"Covid-19 has exposed our health care system," he added.

He also advised the government to craft and implement a new health policy that addresses the new challenges.

"The pandemic has forced us to think on our feet and be as innovative as possible," Venaani said, adding that the government must investigate vaccine hesitancy and encourage people to take the shot.