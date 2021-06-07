Ethiopia: PM Says Local 'Traitors', 'Outsiders' Pose Threat to Nation's Prosperity - Vows to Fight Both

Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
7 June 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that Ethiopia is facing challenges from traitors from within as well as outsiders. At an inaugural ceremony of the Tana Beles Sugar factory on Sunday, the PM said 'two enemies of the country's prosperity' were identified.

He made a reference to 'traitors' during the Ethio-Italian war while talking about those he accused of betraying the nation. He also talked about outsiders who are working to inhibit Ethiopia from standing on its feet. "Ethiopians should prioritize getting rid of traitors." the PM said, explaining how getting rid of traitors would lessen attacks from outside.

Abiy called for unity in completing such projects as well as reforestation programs. He also commended the timely completion of new projects such as Tana Beles sugar factory. He spoke about the importance of the GERD, "The construction of the GERD plays an invaluable role to both Egypt and Sudan." he said, adding "They too will benefit from it when we complete it." The PM mentioned a 10 year long development plan. "We started a 10 years long journey of prosperity, planning to finish what we started and begin what we haven't started," he said.

The PM's remarks came two weeks after the United States announced visa restrictions for Ethiopian and Eritrean officials who are responsible for or complicit in, undermining resolution of the crisis in the Tigray region. It is remembered that the EU canceled the deployment of its planned electoral observation mission to Ethiopia early in May. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X