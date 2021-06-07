Kenya: BRT Lane On Thika Super Highway Almost Complete

Martin Mukangu/Daily Nation
The multi-lane, modern Nairobi-Thika super highway.
7 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The Government now says significant progress has been made in the construction of a designated one lane of the proposed Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) on the Thika Superhighway.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga said the contractor was finalising on the fabrication of stations, park and ride facilities, bus depots and command Centre.

"We are making good progress. Electric buses will be procured via a Public-Private Partnership (PPP)," Hinga said.

The introduction of the BRT service is part of government measures to decongest the city.

Apart from the BRT, ambulances and vehicles belonging to visiting Heads of State and other high profile dignitaries will use the dedicated lane to avoid snarl-ups.

In April, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia told the Senate Roads Committee that the six-lane highway is one of six corridors into the city identified by the government for the plan.

"Because we require more than 900 buses for that purpose - which we don't have right now - we shall start with one corridor, which is the Thika Highway coming into the city. So that with the few buses, although they are not fully BRT complaint because these are the NYS buses, we can start having those dedicated buses to bring commuters into the CBD," the Cabinet Secretary told Senators.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X