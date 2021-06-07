Kenya Records 21 Deaths and 148 New Covid Cases

7 June 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 148 new COVID-19 cases Monday raising the country's caseload to 172, 639 with a positivity rate of 6.8 percent.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 2, 163 samples tested on Sunday.

Nairobi County most of the new infections after posting 48 cases followed by Homa Bay which had 46 and 8 in Mombasa.

21 more people succumbed to the virus raising the country's virus-related fatalities to 3, 308.

"All of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the month of April and May," he said.

A total of 1,147 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,802 patients were under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

By Monday, 102 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 on ventilatory support and 60 on supplemental oxygen.

The Health Ministry said 975, 835 Kenyans had been vaccinated against the virus by June 7.

According to the Health Ministry statistics, 13, 194 Kenyans had received their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine by June 7 among them 6,337 health workers.

The government said it was sourcing 30 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson as well as the Pfizer vaccine for more vaccinations mainly targetting the adult population.

