Kenya: 97 Arrested, 118 Businesses Shut in Crackdown On Illegal Pharmacies

At least 97 people have been arrested in a major crackdown on illegal pharmacies in the Central region.

During the five-day operation by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board, 118 pharmacies were closed and 149 cartons of assorted medicines seized.

It was said the medicines had expired and were therefore unfit for human consumption. They were handed over to the board for tests and safe disposal.

Reinforced by the police, officers from the board kicked off the raids on May 31, their main aim being to shut down illegal pharmacies in Kiambu, Murang'a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Nyandarua counties.

The operation ended on June 4.

Suspects charged

A statement by Dominic Kariuki, the board inspectorate director, said those arrested were found operating unregistered businesses.

They were also found with part 1 poisons, contrary to section 26(1) of the Pharmacy and Poisons Act

They were locked up at various police stations, charged in court and fined Sh250,000 each, with the option of spending 18 months in prison.

The board says enhanced fines are to act as a deterrent for those who engage in illegal activities as they are a danger to public health.

Challenges

Among the challenges inspectors face is the supply of drugs by licensed wholesalers to illegal chemists, as shown by invoices seized during the crackdown.

Persons said to engage in these illegalities have been summoned for disciplinary actions.

The board advised those interested in pharmacy to inform it before opening businesses for advice and proper operations.

All pharmacies and hospitals with expired drugs were directed to safely quarantine them and get in touch with the board's regional inspectors for safe disposal.

Members of the public were advised to use health safety codes displayed by registered pharmacies to verify the legality of premises before purchasing medicine from them.

gamunene@gmail.com