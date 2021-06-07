Tunisia: Judge Imed Ben Taleb Named New President of Inlucc

7 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Judge Imed Ben Taleb has been named president of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC), replacing Imed Boukhris, the Prime Ministry announced Monday.

Boukhris, who was appointed to head INLUCC in August 2020, will be assigned other duties, said a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Imed Ben Taleb has held several positions at the Court of First Instance of Tunis and the Land Court.

He served as first investigating judge at the judicial financial division for 3 years.

Imed Ben Taleb has been since January 2018 President of the Confiscation Commission.

The main role of INLUCC that was established on November 24, 2011 consists in receiving and processing complaints and reports about suspected corruption, verifying their veracity and referring cases to courts.

The Inlucc is a provisional body that is to be replaced by a constitutional body: the Good Governance and Anti-Corruption Authority, whose relevant law was passed in 2017.

