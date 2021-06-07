Western Sahara: Ambassador of Namibia and Chargé d'Affaires of South African Embassy Check Up On Health State of President of Republic

Algiers — Namibia's ambassador to Algeria, Dr Panduleni Kaino Shingenge, has asserted her country's support and solidarity with the Sahrawi people and their just cause, wishing a speedy recovery to the President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali.

It was during her visit on Sunday to the Sahrawi Embassy in Algiers, accompanied by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of South Africa in Algeria and the SADR, Dr Sello Patrick Rankhumise, who in turn wished the President of the Republic recovery and good health.

The two diplomats held a meeting with Ambassador in Algiers, Mr. Abdelkader Taleb Omar, and reviewed the developments related to the Sahrawi issue.