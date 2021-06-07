Western Sahara: Ambassador of Namibia and Chargé d'Affaires of South African Embassy Check Up On Health State of President of Republic

7 June 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Algiers — Namibia's ambassador to Algeria, Dr Panduleni Kaino Shingenge, has asserted her country's support and solidarity with the Sahrawi people and their just cause, wishing a speedy recovery to the President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali.

It was during her visit on Sunday to the Sahrawi Embassy in Algiers, accompanied by the Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of South Africa in Algeria and the SADR, Dr Sello Patrick Rankhumise, who in turn wished the President of the Republic recovery and good health.

The two diplomats held a meeting with Ambassador in Algiers, Mr. Abdelkader Taleb Omar, and reviewed the developments related to the Sahrawi issue.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Nigeria's Twitter Ban Could Hurt the Economy and Democracy
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X