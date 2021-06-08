Nigeria: 7 Years After Students' Abduction, Chibok School Remodeled

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, on Monday, commissioned the restructured Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, Borno State, where 276 students were abducted by insurgents in 2014.

Though some of the abducted school girls have regained freedom, 112 are reportedly married to the insurgents with children.

Thousands of students allegedly abandoned schooling as a result.

The secondary school, which was destroyed by insurgents, has now been remodelled to offer co-educational services.

The previous government of President Goodluck Jonathan had, in 2015, pledged to rebuild the school before the project was taken over by Borno State Government.

Mrs Tallen thanked the state government for renovating the school, saying that the government was striving to defeat the insurgency and provide quality public education.

She said: "We sympathize with the Chibok community.

"We know what you are going through. But I want to assure you that we are working day and night to make sure that life returns to normal both in your community and all others affected by terrorism.

"I want to appeal to Chibok leaders and the community to continue to give their maximum support to the present administration under the leadership of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum who is ever willing to give girl child education the desire it needed."

In his remarks, Governor Zulum said President Buhari had offered support to the state government in getting the required funds which led to the completion of all structures damaged by insurgents.

"The reconstructed Chibok school have a state-of-the-art classroom, a library and laboratory, computer and ICT Center, a sports arena and a clinic.

"For security, it has a gatehouse and observation post to be manned by well-equipped security agents.

"This administration promised to rebuild the Government Secondary School, Chibok which was destroyed by terrorists. Today, I am glad that we are all witnessing the official commissioning of the completed befitting projects.

"We want our students to go back to school. We want them to get the education they need to live a decent life. We will support them and we will do everything we can to support their parents and the entire community.

"We will also not forget the Chibok girls. We are working hard to ensure that they return home.

"As a father, I can feel the pain of the parents. What happened was tragic. But I want you to know that this administration cares. We will not abandon our children. We are with you," he said.

School Principal, Hajiya Asabe Ali Kwongla, called on the government to re-equip the school's laboratory, provide a school bus/Tricycle for any emergency and additional teachers to meet the demands of the students.

Other projects to be commissioned by the governor in the next couple of days include the newly constructed government lodges in Askira Uba LGA, Mbabala Technical College also in Chibok, Primary Health Care Centres in Mbalala and Wamdeo in Askira Uba, 200 Housing Units in Chibok town, 20 double classrooms in Damboa, boreholes in Mboa community as well as distribution of palliatives among others.