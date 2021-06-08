Kenya: NSL - Shabana Up to Third as Talanta Keep Lead

Former Kenyan Premier League side Shabana FC trounced Vihiga Bullets 4-1 in Awendo on Monday to climb from position eight to third on the Betika National Super League (NSL) log.

Elly Augustine, Brian Michira, Ian Munish and Fred Nyakundi scored for the victors, while Geoffrey Airo replied for the fifth placed Vihiga Bullets.

In Mombasa, Murang'a Seals tactician Vincent Nyaberi blamed wasted chances for their 0-0 draw against Modern Coast Rangers.

"We were in desperate need of a win in order to maintain our chances of remaining in the league next season, but I'm satisfied with the results given that we were away" said the former Thika United captain.

Elsewhere, Hillary Otieno and Roland Makati scored in the 41st and 44th minutes to help hosts Nairobi Stima beat the David Mahira coached MCF 2-1.

FC Talanta, who travel to Migori on Friday to face Migori Youth, remain at the top of the standings with 40 points after playing 21 matches.

Kenya Police, who are also fighting for the two automatic promotion slots, are second in the log with 37 points, followed by Shabana (33).