South Africa: President Mourns Passing of Veteran Performer Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sadness at the passing of veteran stage and screen actor Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

The President offers his sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late performer.

Ms Surtie-Richards passed away in Cape Town at the age of 66 earlier today, Monday, 7 June 2021. She was in the city to film the KykNet series _Arendsvlei_.

President Ramaphosa paid tribute to the educator-turned-actor, saying: "We have lost a household performer whose distinctive energy, artistic versatility and humility touched generations of South Africans for more than three decades.

"On stage and screen Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to our unjust past and gave us hope for our future as a nation.

"May her soul rest in peace."

