Rwanda: Cogebanque Launches Campaign on Digital Banking

Cogebanque Rwanda has launched a new campaign aimed at assisting its clients to embrace digital banking.

Dubbed "Tugyendane," the drive was first introduced during the Tour du Rwanda 2021, as a pledge to customers that the bank is committed and ready to manoeuvre and walk with them through the current difficult financial times.

"With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we at Cogebanque understand the financial repercussions that it has had on many people including individuals and businesses at large. It is for this reason that we decided to launch the #TugendaneNaCogebanque campaign," read a statement from the bank.

"We believe that now more than ever our customers should feel that we are their banking partner of choice thanks to our specifically structured banking solutions that are there to make their banking experience more enjoyable and beneficial to them," it went on.

The campaign's goal is to encourage more of the bank's existing and potential customers to embrace its digital banking solutions which include: Mobile application (Coge mBank), USSD (*505#), Online banking platform and Card solutions (Mastercards and Smart cash cards).

During the drive it, the bank will educate its clients about its savings products and loan solutions which, if exploited in the right manner can positively impact their financial status.

"Additionally, we will also be encouraging people to seek our services from our agent network who are spread out in all parts of the country as a means to facilitate them in getting our services without necessarily having to visit our branches," goes a message from the bank.

During the campaign lucky winners will be selected on a weekly, bi- weekly and monthly basis to win various items including Motorcycles, Sports bicycles, Home appliances like TVs and Fridges as well as smartphones to mention but a few.

The winners will be selected based on the frequency with which they use Cogebanque's digital banking solutions as well as transaction value.

This will come as an addition to the awards that were already given out during the Tour du Rwanda 2021 where lucky winners were given different branded items and cash rewards that were deposited to their accounts as well as Cogebanque cards.

The campaign is set to run until the end of July 2021 to allow as many of the bank's existing and potential customers to benefit from its services and the rewards being given out during the campaign.