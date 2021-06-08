Nigeria's Paul Onuachu Wins Ebony Shoe Award

Onuachu becomes the fifth Nigerian to win the award after Amokachi blazed the trail almost three decades ago

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has added yet another award to his growing cabinet following his spectacular season for Racing Genk in the Belgian League.

Onuachu who is presently in camp with the national team in Austria where the Eagles are bracing up for another friendly game with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon has won the Ebony Shoe Award for the 2020/21 season

The 27-year-old was the top scorer in the Belgian Pro-League with 29 goals in 33 appearances.

He also scored four times in five games in the Jupiler Pro League PlayOff and once in the Beker van Belgie to bring his total tally to 35 in 41 games.

Onuachu becomes the fifth Nigerian to win the award after Daniel Amokachi blazed the trail almost three decades ago; winning the award in 1992 and 1994; Victor Ikpeba in 1993; Godwin Okapara in 1995, and Celestine Babayaro in 1996.

Onuachu saw offcompetition from the Anderlecht duo of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Lukas Nmecha, and his Genk teammate, Theo Bongonda, to win the coveted award.

Club Brugge's Angola defender, Clinton Mata was also in the running for the Ebony Shoe award which is given annually to the best African or player of African origin in the Belgian Pro League.