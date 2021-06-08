Tanzania: Samia to Meet Youth in Mwanza Next Week

7 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan is scheduled to meet face to face with youth in Mwanza next week, a government offical announced on Monday.

The President's meeting in Mwanza is a continuation of her strategy to hold discussion with key groups having planned to meet with the country's largest population-the women on Tuesday in Dodoma. The meeting according to Mwanza authorities is slated for June 13 and 15 this year. Immediately after taking the office, President Samia met with elders in Dar es Salaam.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila announced Monday, the president will also visit a joint venture mineral refinery plant, launch office building for the central bank in Mwanza and launch a water project in Misungwi district.

The president's schedule also shows she is also expected to tour the on-going construction work for the John Magufuli bridge and lay a foundation stone for the standard gauge railway project.

