Tanzania: Spend Wisely PM Tells Ruangwa Villagers

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa on Monday urged the public involved in the construction of the Vocational Training Centre (VETA) at Nandagala in Lindi's Ruangwa district to spend wisely the fund released by the government to implement the project.

He said the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved the release of funds for the construction and that it must be used for the intended purposes and not otherwise.

"Our president loves us and that is why she approved the money that we must protect, buying building materials such as, galvanized iron, concrete, wood and moths must all be used here in construction and we should never allow extortion," he observed.