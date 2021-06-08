Tanzania: Spend Wisely PM Tells Ruangwa Villagers

7 June 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa on Monday urged the public involved in the construction of the Vocational Training Centre (VETA) at Nandagala in Lindi's Ruangwa district to spend wisely the fund released by the government to implement the project.

He said the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan has approved the release of funds for the construction and that it must be used for the intended purposes and not otherwise.

"Our president loves us and that is why she approved the money that we must protect, buying building materials such as, galvanized iron, concrete, wood and moths must all be used here in construction and we should never allow extortion," he observed.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X