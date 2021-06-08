Tanzania Government Has Paid Sh965.1 Billion in Debts

Dodoma — The Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Mwigulu Nchemba has said that as of April 2021, claims totaling Sh965.1 billion have been reviewed and paid.

Dr. Mwigulu said this today on June 7 2021 in parliament while tabling his ministry's 2021/22 budget estimates.

He said out of that amount, the claims of contractors are Sh704.5 billion, bidders Sh21.6 billion, employees Sh97 billion, other debts Sh92.1 billion, service providers Sh34.2 billion and compensation to citizens pledging the implementation of various projects Sh15.7 billion billion.