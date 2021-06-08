Zimbabwe: Zera Reduces Diesel Price

8 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)

The maximum price of diesel has fallen from US$1,32 to US$1,30 in the short term while petrol remains at US$1,33.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is encouraging operators to charge prices lower than the capped prices depending on their trading advantages.

This is in fact now quite common since the end of fuel shortages as service stations and other suppliers battle for market share.

ZERA said the demand for oil had increased following economic recoveries after most countries, including Zimbabwe, have rolled out Covid-19 vaccination programmes and implemented stimulus measures.

"However, there are still uncertainties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic that OPEC and other producing countries, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, are only gradually producing more barrels of oil into a strengthening oil market, leaving the market in a persistent deficit.

"As a result, on the world market, there was a 3,50 percent increase in price of the International Benchmark, Brent crude oil, together with a 1,05 percent increase in petrol price and a 2,66 percent increase in the price of diesel.

Due to the above developments, the ZERA's capped prices for diesel and petrol were expected to both increase to over US$1,35 per litre in the month of June 2021.

"ZERA managed to accomplish this feat through an innovative and rigorous review of the price build up with the aim of achieving the least cost pump price for consumers.

"ZERA will continue with its mandate and efforts to protect consumers and minimise the increases in local fuel prices in the face of potential rising oil increases and increased worldwide demand for fuel, as Covid-19 restrictions ease and economies recover," read the statement.

