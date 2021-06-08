Zimbabwe: Victory Gives Manica Diamonds Belief

8 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Alec Masocha

Sports reporter

MANICA Diamonds coach, Johanisi Nhumwa, feels he has found the formula to get his team winning more games.

The Mutare-based side had a slow start, in the Chibuku Super Cup, before they won their first match, on Saturday at Sakuba, beating Black Rhinos.

"I changed the game plan, in the match against Rhinos, and also made seven changes in the team, from the squad that played Tenax, previously," the coach said.

"This paid off greatly.

"I don't look at where a player comes from, or respect big names in my team, but I just consider the best players, in training, to make my team.

"We are aiming to continue winning, nothing is impossible in football, I currently do not have any administrative problems here, the leadership is making sure that everything is intact.

"Only Charles Teguru sustained a minor injury in the previous game but I think he will be okay when the games re-start."

Forgotten former Warriors forward, Marshal Mudehwe, was on target, after a defensive blunder, before Teguru sealed his side's victory.

Rhinos coach, Herbert Maruwa, said they were punished by a team which took their chances while they didn't do the same.

"They dominated us in the early stages of the game, resulting in us making defensive blunders, that cost us," he said.

"I think they learnt from their mistakes, in their previous two games they lost, and made improvements that paid off for them.

"I need to sharpen my strike-force so that, in the second round matches, we will be scoring more goals."

