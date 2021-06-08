Zimbabwe: Prince Edges Closer to Fairytale Finish

Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS forward, Prince Dube, is edging closer to a fairytale debut season in Tanzania after he was voted the Player of the Month in the Vodacom Premier League yesterday.

The Zimbabwe forward, however, is now facing a tight finish, in the Golden Boot race after his nearest contender, John Bocco of Simba SC, closed the gap at the weekend.

Dube, who sits on top of the scoring charts with 14 goals, faces a photo-finish in the race after Bocco took his tally to within one goal of the Zimbabwean, after scoring a brace in the 3-0 defeat of Ruvu Shooting.

The Simba SC captain is proving to be a real threat after scoring seven goals in his last four games.

But, with a little over six games remaining, the Golden Boot race promises to go the distance.

Dube has been progressing well despite the injuries he has encountered, during the season.

He won his second Player of the Month award yesterday after he was voted the best player for May.

The lanky forward, who recently returned from injury, featured in two league matches for Azam FC and weighed in with two goals, and an assist, during the month of May.

His two goals against Kinondoni Municipal Council and Biashara United cemented Azam's third position on the 18-team table.

The former Highlanders man won the vote ahead of Yanga SC goalkeeper Metacha Mnata and Kagera Sugar striker Erick Mwijage.

Dube has had a brilliant run, since his arrival in Tanzania, where he is the leading candidate for the Golden Boot award.

"Azam FC striker Prince Dube has won the Vodacom Premier League Player of the Year award in May, 2021," said the Tanzania Fototball Federation.

Azam FC coach, George "Chicken" Lwandamina, was also voted the Best Coach of the Month, beating Francis Baraza of Kagera Sugar, and Abdallah Mohamed of JKT Tanzania.

The side claimed a hat-trick of awards after club official, Sikitu Kilakala, was named the best field manager.