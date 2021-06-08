Zimbabwe: Police Inspector, Wife Granted Bail

8 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Mashonaland West Bureau

Mashonaland West police armoury officer-in-charge Inspector Clive Kadambure, and his wife Shyness, who are facing car theft charges, have each been granted $10 000 bail by the High Court.

Their lawyer, Mr Fortune Murisi of Murisi Law Firm confirmed that Justice Charehwa granted them $10 000 bail each coupled with the usual conditions.

The couple were last month acquitted of contravening the Firearms Act after spending more than two months in remand prison. Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo found there was no hard evidence linking them to two men arrested in Gonarezhou National Park after being found in illegal possession of six firearms.

But then Kadambure (42) and Shyness (36) were arrested two weeks ago at Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court on charges of theft of two cars that were recovered as part of the investigations into the firearms case..

According to charge sheet, during the investigation of the case involving the Gonarezhou firearms CID officers from Mwenezi recovered two vehicles, a Toyota D4D double cab and a Toyota Fortuner, in February.

Information was later received from Interpol that both the vehicles were stolen from South Africa.

