Zimbabwe: Tz Hoping for More Tournaments

8 June 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Senior Sports Reporter

TENNIS Zimbabwe manager, Cliff Nhokwara, says they need to have more events to get the players back into their top form.

Foreign players dominated the just-ended Cranrid -- International Tennis Federation South Central Zim Leg 1 18-and-Under tournament in Bulawayo.

Most of the local juniors have just returned to international competition while the few, who have been active, have been playing outside the country. The tournament ended over the weekend.

The best result in the singles came from Ethan Sibanda, who reached the boys final, after beating Leo Matthysen in a three-set match 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, in the semi-finals.

However, Sibanda lost 4-6, 1-6 to South Africa's Andreas Scott, in the final.

But, Sibanda will be hoping for a better outcome, in the second leg, which got underway yesterday, in Bulawayo.

Lyle Zaloumis and Taona Mhwandagara bowed out in the quarter-finals while the rest of the players were eliminated in the first and second rounds. In the girls singles, Tanyaradzwa Midzi and Tadiwanashe Mauchi, managed to get to the semi-finals, but lost.

Midzi went down to Jo-Leen Saw of Malaysia 1-6, 2-6 while Mauchi was beaten 2-6, 1-6 by Suzanie Pretorius, of South Africa.

Most of the girls were defeated in the quarter-finals while other made first and second round exits.

Mauchi and Midzi teamed up for the doubles but lost to Pretorius and Saw.

In the boys section, Zaloumis teamed up with South Africa's Daniel Crowie, to beat Benedict Badza and Leo Matthysen.

Nhokwara said the return of international events, on the local scene, has made it possible for the majority of the players to compete.

"We are coming from a very long lay-off as a result of Covid disturbances. Most of our players are rusty.

"The few players who were active had to go beyond the border. But, now that we are home, we have got a lot of players getting the necessary competition.

"Hopefully, we will get more of our players getting to the semi-finals.

"We generally need more tournaments for our players. There is a lot of rust on all the players, not just a few.

"So, we need to keep having these events. Fortunately, we have resumed local tournaments and that will also go a long way in giving our players activities," said Nhokwara.

The TZ manager paid tribute to Cranrid Petroleum, who came on board to sponsor junior tournaments, starting with the ongoing events in Bulawayo.

"We are thankful to Cranrid Petroleum for making it possible for us to have this event. It's not just about these two events

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X