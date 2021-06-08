Zimbabwe: Tz Hoping for More Tournaments

Senior Sports Reporter

TENNIS Zimbabwe manager, Cliff Nhokwara, says they need to have more events to get the players back into their top form.

Foreign players dominated the just-ended Cranrid -- International Tennis Federation South Central Zim Leg 1 18-and-Under tournament in Bulawayo.

Most of the local juniors have just returned to international competition while the few, who have been active, have been playing outside the country. The tournament ended over the weekend.

The best result in the singles came from Ethan Sibanda, who reached the boys final, after beating Leo Matthysen in a three-set match 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, in the semi-finals.

However, Sibanda lost 4-6, 1-6 to South Africa's Andreas Scott, in the final.

But, Sibanda will be hoping for a better outcome, in the second leg, which got underway yesterday, in Bulawayo.

Lyle Zaloumis and Taona Mhwandagara bowed out in the quarter-finals while the rest of the players were eliminated in the first and second rounds. In the girls singles, Tanyaradzwa Midzi and Tadiwanashe Mauchi, managed to get to the semi-finals, but lost.

Midzi went down to Jo-Leen Saw of Malaysia 1-6, 2-6 while Mauchi was beaten 2-6, 1-6 by Suzanie Pretorius, of South Africa.

Most of the girls were defeated in the quarter-finals while other made first and second round exits.

Mauchi and Midzi teamed up for the doubles but lost to Pretorius and Saw.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the boys section, Zaloumis teamed up with South Africa's Daniel Crowie, to beat Benedict Badza and Leo Matthysen.

Nhokwara said the return of international events, on the local scene, has made it possible for the majority of the players to compete.

"We are coming from a very long lay-off as a result of Covid disturbances. Most of our players are rusty.

"The few players who were active had to go beyond the border. But, now that we are home, we have got a lot of players getting the necessary competition.

"Hopefully, we will get more of our players getting to the semi-finals.

"We generally need more tournaments for our players. There is a lot of rust on all the players, not just a few.

"So, we need to keep having these events. Fortunately, we have resumed local tournaments and that will also go a long way in giving our players activities," said Nhokwara.

The TZ manager paid tribute to Cranrid Petroleum, who came on board to sponsor junior tournaments, starting with the ongoing events in Bulawayo.

"We are thankful to Cranrid Petroleum for making it possible for us to have this event. It's not just about these two events