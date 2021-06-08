Zimbabwe: Dhlakama Leads All-Star Team

THE general expectation was that, after about one-and-half years of inactivity, it would be a gentle, if not largely pedestrian return of action, by the domestic Premiership.

A couple of goalless draws here, a number of games that produces one-nil score-lines and a significant number of boring matches, where the majority of players, would struggle to last the distance.

The overriding perception, even among the experts, was that it would take a few months, before the players get into their stride and produce the kind of quality, and fireworks, expected from the country's top-flight football league.

It was a journey into the unknown and, thrust into an environment where they would have to play in empty stadiums, there were fears the players were going to struggle badly.

On Sunday, the first round of the group matches, of the Chibuku Super Cup, came to an end in the four areas where it is being played -- Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Zvishavane.

And, contrary to expectations, the country's top-flight league has come back with a bang, with a number of individuals raising their hands, and producing some magical moments.

Who can forget the beautiful goals which the Dynamos players, Godknows Murwira and Shadreck Nyahwa, scored in their team's four-goal thrashing of Yadah Stars?

What about super-substitute, Bruno Mtigu, rising from the bench, in the final minutes of Ngezi Platinum's fiery battle against FC Platinum, at Mandava, and turning the game on its head, with two superb strikes, from his first two touches?

Or, Ishmael Wadi, somehow, making a mockery of the pressure, which comes with playing for a giant like CAPS United, and transforming himself into the leader of their attack, in his first few games, in the colours of the Green Machine?

So, who have been the outstanding players, from the first round, who deserve a place on the All-Star XI team, in the Chibuku Super Cup?

Well, according to The Herald's football writers, these are the players, who make the All-Star XI (4-4-2), and this is the coach who will take charge of that team:

Goalkeeper: DONOVAN BERNARD (Chicken Inn)

He has kept a clean sheet, in all the three games, in Group Two. Others can argue that Tymon Mvula also kept three clean sheets, in his first three games, at Dynamos. A tight call here but Bernard just edges it with the number of saves he has made.

Right Back: KEITH MURERA

(Ngezi Platinum Stars)

He is one of the reasons why Ngezi Platinum Stars have conceded just two goals and has chipped in with two assists in three games of which his enterprising play, down the channel, has caught the eye.

Left Back: BRANDON MPOFU

(CAPS United)

Coming from Bulawayo Chiefs, he was expected to struggle to fit into the CAPS United set-up where the pressure goes up another notch. However, he was the man-of-the-match against Herentals and played well in the Harare Derby against Dynamos.

Central Defence: FRANK MAKARATI (Dynamos)

He has been consistent, at the heart of Dynamos defence, and was instrumental in the Glamour Boys' fine run, without conceding a goal in the tournament, which lasted 312 minutes. He has embraced the responsibility that comes with playing for such a giant.

Central Defence: POLITE MOYO

(Ngezi Platinum Stars)

He has been the pillar of his team's defence, which has given away very little, first partnering with Gerald Takwara, in the opening two games, before being twinned with Kudzai Chigwida, in the last match. He has played with a measure of calm and assurance.

Defensive Midfield: NQOBIZITA MASUKU (Highlanders)

Continues to show that there is no substance for experience and he has been the glue which has been holding this Highlanders side together, in this tournament so far, with his influence being felt both in defence and, on the occasions, he starts the attacks. His team has given away very little.

Central Midfielder: SHADRECK NYAHWA (Dynamos)

He announced his arrival at Dynamos, in the best way possible, after missing the opening match of the tournament, due to registration issues. Since scoring twice, not just goals but spectacular strikes, in his debut match, he has been impressive for the Glamour Boys.

Left Attack: DENVER MUKAMBA

(Ngezi Platinum Stars)

He has turned back the hands of time with some fine performances, goals and assists for Ngezi Platinum Stars, in their perfect start to the tournament. The midfielder was injured, early in the third game against FC Platinum but, he had already done enough to deserve his place in the All-Star XI.

Right Winger: ISHMAEL WADI

(CAPS United)

He has literally carried CAPS United on his own shoulders, in terms of their attack, with three goals for the Green Machine in this tournament. The forward has been involved in all of the goals his team have scored in this tourney. He should have won the Harare Derby, for his team, and his late father, a passionate CAPS fan, who always wanted his son to play for the Harare giants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Striker: RODWELL CHINYENGETERE

(FC Platinum)

He opened his account with a hat-trick against Whawha and now has four goals in three games for FC Platinum. It's been quite a comeback for the former Soccer Star of the Year who appears to have benefitted from the return of Norman Mapeza as coach given he appeared on his way out of the club.

Striker: FARAI MUGUMWA (Tenax)

Coming from Division One, he suddenly finds himself among the top goal-scorers, with three goals, he has helped give the league newboys the cutting edge, in attack, and is helping them to compete well in the tournament.

Coach: RODWELL DHLAKAMA

(Ngezi Platinum Stars)

His team are the only club with a 100 percent winning run in the Chibuku Super Cup, with nine points from three matches, in a tough group that also features FC Platinum. He appears to have tamed Mukamba, making the wayward star concentrate on his game, at least for now, while the way he read the game against the league champions, to come from behind and power to an impressive win, showed his tactical qualities. He has a stable team which also plays with a swagger.