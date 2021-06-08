Nigeria: Covid-19 - Adhere Strictly to Medical Advice, Mopheth Pharmacy Tells Nigerians

Nigerians should always adhere to guidelines set by relevant bodies, especially the Ministry of Health and associated agencies."

On pharmacy subsector of the economy and how it performed during the COVID-19 inspired lockdown, he noted that the pharmacies are seeing higher patronage as most patients tried to avoid crowded environments like hospitals to reduce the risks of nosocomial infections.

"The industry is doing great especially considering the rising use of supplements in the populace as a means to boost immunity and equip the body to be able to fight viral and bacterial infections."

Accordingly, patients are more receptive to information relating to supplements and even compliance with their routine medications.

Mopheth pharmacy has always embraced and promoted preventive healthcare as a route to overcoming the burden of disease even before the pandemic began.

