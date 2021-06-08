Nigeria: Kwibuka T20 - Nigeria Seeks Redemption Against Kenya

Nigeria female cricket team will today seek to return to winning ways when they take on Kenya in the ongoing Kwibuka T20 tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

It will be noted that the Nigerian side on Sunday afternoon lost to Namibia by 8 wickets on the first day of the tournament.

Nigerian girls led by Captain Samantha Agazuma crumbled under the bowling weight of the tournament's second best team, Namibia, as they could only gather 52 runs in 20 overs.

Though the girls managed to play out their overs, Namibia's bowler, Victoria Hamunyela, took four wickets to help her side bring the African giant to her knees.

However, in the second innings, Joy Efosa made good attempt to revenge the Namibia batsmen by taking 2 wickets but her effort was late as Namibia's first four batters made easy chase on Nigeria's cheap 52 runs score.

Adri van der Merwe easily scored 13 run offs before Efosa delivered the deadly blow but Juriene Diergaargt cruised to 26 runs off 27 balls not out as they made a cake walk to victory.

The five African countries taking part in the tournament will use the opportunity to sharpen their preparation for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers coming up September 2021 in Botswana.

Nigeria's youngsters like Lucky Piety and Salome Sunday are expected to shine as the tournament progresses till 12th June 2021.