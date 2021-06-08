Nigeria: IG Suspends Issuance of Spy Plate Numbers, Tinted Glasses

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, yesterday ordered the suspension of the use of spy plate numbers and tinted glasses.

He also ordered Commissioners of Police to clear impounded vehicles from all police stations and state police commands.

Speaking during his first meeting with the command police chiefs after his confirmation as IG, he said the decision was predicated on the reports of abuses associated with the use of spy plate numbers and tinted glasses.

"For the avoidance of doubt, SPY plate numbers are for official use of some categories of corporate bodies, while tinted glasses permits are issued under statutory regulations.

"Unfortunately, several individuals have of late turned the use of SPY plate numbers and tinted glasses into status symbol and have fraudulently obtained such", he said.

He said "there have been reports that some criminal elements are also utilising them as cover for their nefarious activities".

He said the attitude of motorists covering their plate numbers would no longer be allowed.

He said the practice inhibits law enforcement operations. He directed them to henceforth arrest violators.

The IG warned the CPs against indiscriminate impounding of vehicles in police stations and state police commands.

"I have noticed that most of you still allow your officers to unnecessarily and indiscriminately impound vehicles at police stations. Police facilities are not junk yards and must not be turned to one.

"Indeed such acts create vulnerabilities which often engender attacks on our facilities," he said.

The police chief directed the police commissioners to return to their commands and clear all such vehicles.

IG Baba also restated the ban on road blocks.

"For the avoidance of doubts, road blocks under any description or guise remain banned across the country and any officer found to be contravening this order will be held liable and dealt with firmly.

"Road blocks as a policing model are becoming obsolete and unacceptable, hence, we are working towards enhancing our intelligence-led and technology-driven policing capability as well as strengthening the Safer Highway Motorised Patrol Scheme as an alternative to road blocks", he said.