South Africa: President to Address the Committee of African Heads of State and Government On Climate Change

7 June 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 8 June 2021, address and chair the virtual meeting of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).

The President will chair the meeting in his capacity as the Coordinator of this continental structure.

The Committee was established in 2009 by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government to spearhead an African Common Position on Climate Change and ensure that Africa speaks with one voice in global climate change negotiations. The Committee's deliberations this week form part of preparations for COP26, the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference, which will be held in the United Kingdom in November 2021.

The meeting will deliberate on the African Green Stimulus Programme and the current status of the international climate negotiations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and chart a way forward for Africa's engagement at COP26.

The Committee will also focus on the implementation of new and on-going climate change programmes and activities by the African Union Commission; and receive updates from the three African Climate Commissions.

The AU Committee on Climate Change meets after the recent virtual Climate Summit of World Leaders convened by the President of the United States of America on 22 and 23 April 2021, where a number of African leaders participated.

The Summit reaffirmed that the international community needs to significantly scale up its efforts, raise the level of ambition, and support developing countries with the means to implement climate actions.

Since its establishment, the CAHOSCC has been working with the African Ministerial Conference on Environment (AMCEN) and the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change (AGN) to advance the Africa Common Position on Climate Change at global fora and negotiations on climate change.

The CAHOSCC has over the years played a key strategic role in coordinating Africa's Common Position on Climate Change and promoting the unity of Africa on Climate Change issues at Heads of State and Government level.

President Ramaphosa will address the opening session of the virtual meeting of the CAHOSCC, which starts at 14h00 (Central African Time).

The opening session is open to the media and will be beamed on all PresidencyZA digital platforms.

