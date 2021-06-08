Nigeria: Covid-19 - Ondo Tops Infection Chart As Nigeria Records 49 New Cases

8 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

The fatality toll still remains 2,117 as nobody died from the infectious disease in the past six days.

Nigeria on Monday recorded 49 new coronavirus cases in fives states, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said.

According to the disease centre, for the first time, Ondo State, South-west Nigeria, topped the infection chart with 30 cases out of the new figure.

In an update on its website Monday midnight, the NCDC said the new cases raised the infection toll in the country to 166,816 in total.

The centre said a total number of 94 persons were discharged from hospital across the country after being healed from the pneumonia-like disease.

As recoveries improve, infections decline. thus Nigeria now has1,509 active cases.

Breakdown

According to the update, apart from Ondo State's 30 new cases, four other states including Lagos, Kaduna, Adamawa and Gombe reported nine, two, and one cases respectively.

A total of 163,190 people have now been discharged from the hospital after treatment since the disease began spreading in the country.

Nigeria has tested 2,113,061 samples out of her estimated 200 million population.

