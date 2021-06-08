Kenya: Six Injured as Matatu Collides With Lorry in Tharaka Nithi

8 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Alex Njeru

At least six people, among them two students, were Monday evening critically injured after the matatu they were travelling in collided with a lorry in Tharaka Nithi County.

The head-on collision happened near Chuka University along Meru-Nairobi highway.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Chuka County Referral Hospital, some with broken legs and arms.

According to Mr James Kithaka, an eye witness, the two vehicles were being driven at high speed when they collided.

Vehicles badly damaged

He said police and travellers had a hard time removing the injured from the wreckage of the two vehicles which were badly damaged.

"The occupants of the two vehicles have been seriously injured, especially the two students, the driver of the matatu and his conductor," said Mr Kithaka.

The lorry was coming from Meru town heading towards Chuka town while the matatu was coming from the opposite direction.

The eye witness also said the lorry's brakes could have failed before the collision happened.

