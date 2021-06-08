Zimbabwe: Firms, Residents Rescue Harare in Collecting Refuse

Municipal Reporter

Some Harare residents and companies have come to the rescue of Harare City Council by collecting garbage in some parts of the capital and repairing broken down council equipment.

Local company, Con-Plant yesterday carried nine loads of garbage from Market Square a few days after Quinnington residents in Ward 18 handed over a council grader they repaired.

Con-Plant managing director Mr Bernard Chiondegwa it was the responsibility of corporates operating in Harare to do corporate social responsibility programmes for the greater good of communities.

"We are the beneficiaries of the services that are rendered by the City of Harare.

"These include provision of accommodation to our staff, water supply and sewer reticulation.

"It then becomes the responsibility of the corporates to assist the City of Harare to collect garbage.

"If we don't do it ourselves and complement the work of council, who then do we expect to do that?" he asked.

Quinnington Residents Association chairperson Mr Nesbert Samu pledged to continue assisting council to achieve the vision of a better city.

"We took heed of the call from the city fathers to join hands with council so that we could do the little bit that we can to make sure that we stay in clean neighbourhoods.

"If people in all neighbourhoods unite to get rid of garbage, we will have a clean and beautiful city," he said.

Acting Harare Mayor councillor Musarurwa Mutizwa expressed gratitude to the corporates and individuals assisting council saying council would do its best to improve services.

"We have been promised quite a number of compactors, trucks that are coming to collect garbage and will be there to make sure everything happens and we remove every rubbish that is dotted around the city.

"I want to thanks Con-plant for helping to clear garbage and we are very confident that others will follow suit. My office has been approached by more than five people now who are coming to also join us and make sure we clean our city and remove refuse that is not in the designated places," he said.

Mayor Mutizwa applauded the Quinnington residents for supporting the council's call on the city's beautification and garbage collection.

"Together we can make our environment livable. The ambience of the city belongs to all of us.

"Thank you so much to the Quinnington residents and all the residents at large, I challenge you to follow what these residents have done," he said.