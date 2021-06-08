Zimbabwe: Govt Urges Marondera to Enforce Anti-Littering By-Laws

Mash East Correspondent

Government has urged Marondera Municipality to invoke by-laws and curb littering to keep the town clean.

Concern arose at a time when discarded empty bottles of illicit beer and other litter were found in most public places in the town.

Speaking at a clean-up campaign held in Marondera last week, director in the office of Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs Minister Aplonia Munzverengwi, Mr Muchemwa Mugwisi, urged the local authority to enforce anti-littering laws and bring culprits to book.

He was speaking on behalf of the minister.

"We have anti-littering laws in place, law enforcers please intervene and bring the culprits to book.

"I also urge all young mothers out there to properly dispose the used diapers," he said.

"We must all desist from indiscriminately dumping waste in open spaces, road servitudes, storm drains and any undesignated areas, causing land pollution," he said.

Mr Mugwisi urged Marondera municipality and private sector to provide adequate solid waste disposal facilities at strategic points.

"The private sector, corporates and individuals should join hands with the Marondera municipality in ensuring our town remains clean and by donating litter bins for installation in needy areas," he said.

Meanwhile, Marondera Mayor Councillor Simbarashe Nyahuye said council was going to revamp the Elmswood ponds and upgrade pump station to repair the sewer system.

"We are going to revamp the Elmswood ponds where all sewer will be directed to, unlike the current scenario in which raw sewer was ending up in Rufaro Dam, the town's main source of drinking water," he said.

"We are also going to upgrade Cherutombo and Dombotombo Pump Stations. We will replace broken down sewer pipes, a development that will go a long way towards minimising the risk of Marondera water getting polluted."