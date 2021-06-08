Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Preaches National Unity, Says Nigeria Stronger As One

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday rejected the secession agitation by some groups in the South-west and ruled out the break-up of Nigeria.

Speaking on ARISE NEWS Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, the Lagos State governor said there is strength in number.

He urged the over 200 million Nigerians to utilise the numerical strength and the beauty of the diversity of the country to foster economic prosperity and political stability.

He argued that it is important for fairness and equity to take their rightful places in the governance of the country so that no group is aggrieved or feels sidelined in the running of the country.

Sanwo-Olu said he remained committed to one united and prosperous Nigeria where fairness and equal distribution of resources are the order of the day.

"We are talking about separatists. I have only one passport; there is nowhere I am going. We are here, we cannot continue to gloss over it and talk about what we want to break away from. Even if any breakaway will start, it will end on a table, so, let's create that table amongst ourselves and start talking.

"If we understand that there are different strengths in the room, let equity and fairness come into play, let's understand what are the things you have that is bothering you and what are the things you don't have that you want to have and let's be able to resolve it.

"It is not by saying that we want to go (our separate ways). Oduduwa nation, when they come, they will now realise that even Egba, Ijebu and Ekiti, also want to break away, they will never see an end to that because every clan and every race will also want something and that is where it is difficult.

"There is strength in number, let us utilise that strength and be able to work for all of us. It is when it is not working and it is perceived as nepotism, that is when people agitate. If we are fair and have a seat for everyone, we can take this country forward. Nobody wants a war. We never know how war will end. Who is going to take us? Over 200 million people? Please, let's be sincere and be real with ourselves."

Sanwo-Olu urged the National Assembly to implement the desires of the people in the amendment of 1999 Constitution.

"Let's commend the leadership of the National Assembly and let us hope that they will take these commendations and this big, bold step to a logical conclusion."

He also insisted on fiscal federalism, devolution of power, and restructuring to allow the sub-nationals to function optimally.

"The Federal Government is really just too big. Let's just say it. It's got over a thousand agencies. It's big and it really doesn't have a state; it is still federal.

"Let us know what the sub-nationals can do. The state governments, the local governments, are closer to the people; let them be able to deal with these issues (while the Federal Government) deal with what is uniting all of us - foreign affairs - internal security, let's do it," he added.