Nigeria: Sultan Tasks Nigerian Leaders On Fairness, Justice, Equity

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar lll, has charged Nigerian leaders to always strive to do what the people want, as well as ensure that they are fair, equitable and just in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He declared that what is needed in the country is excellent and purposeful leadership, saying that that was the main reason they were voted into power by the people.

The Sultan of Sokoto, who stated these while in Bauchi, Bauchi State capital, at the inauguration of the ultra-modern Hajj Camp, noted that: "Leadership has been bestowed on us by Allah; He expects us to be just, fair and equitable to all. We should know that one day, we will all give account of our stewardship in the hereafter."

The monarch added: "It is incumbent on us as leaders to discharge our responsibility to the best of our ability, as the followers are looking up to us for effective leadership. That is what we have to do in order to make the country better."

He also warned political and religious leaders not to allow the prayers of the oppressed Nigerians to go up to God, which he said may lead to negative consequences against them.

The Sultan lamented the security challenges experienced in some parts of the country, calling on Nigerians to intensify their prayers so that God would avert evils perpetrated by evil men, just as he called for urgent action by the concerned authorities in order to restore the confidence of Nigerians.

He said the present situation in the country has called for urgent action by the authorities to restore the confidence of Nigerians.

Sa'ad Abubakar III added that there is the need to promote peace and peaceful co-existence in the country, because according to him, it is only in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility that development and progress can be made.

He commended the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, for constructing the camp, saying it will be used by both Muslims and Christians during the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and Israel for religious purposes.

Earlier in his address, the state Governor, Mohammed, commended