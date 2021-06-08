Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Councillor to the Rescue As Villagers Travel 20km to Access Clinic

8 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

ZANU PF councillor for Mberengwa's Ward 22 in Chivandovo village, Garisikai Moyo is building a clinic for the people in his area who often travel some 20 kilometres to access basic health services at the nearest clinic.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com recently, Moyo said he could not stand idle when the elderly from his village have to endure travelling the long distance to get the service in Vurasha village, which is in the same ward.

Moyo paid tribute to his predecessor, Alderman Mashanda for taking steps to secure the land during the latter's tenure which ended on the occasion of the 2018 elections.

"After being elected as councillor in 2018, the land was already there as Alderman Mashanda had already applied for the clinic site, so I made a follow up and the clinic was pegged.

"I mobilised the community and we moulded 50 000 bricks and we built four squat holes toilets from our mega income," he said.

He said local businesspeople were also playing a big part in the construction of the clinic.

"I would like to give a huge thanks to local businessmen Edson Gumbo who pledged five bags of cement and Tasara Hungwe who pledged to build one of the clinic blocks which is already under construction," said Moyo.

Mberengwa Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer, Thompson Maeresera pledged full support towards the completion of the facility.

"We are happy with the initiative, that area was quite a challenge in terms of accessibility of health services. People around the area were walking a very long distance to the nearest clinic and now life has been made a little bit easier," said Maeserera.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims
YouTube Closes Nigerian Pastor TB Joshua's Channel

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X