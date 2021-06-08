Zimbabwe: Govt Rejects Johnson and Johnson Vaccines

8 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has rejected Johnson and Johnson vaccines from the African Union citing lack of recommended cold chain capacity.

The first allocation of Johnson and Johnson vaccines is set for August and is being supported by the Afreximbank.

In a letter to Afreximbank dated 2 June 2021, Secretary of Finance and Economic Development, George Guvamatanga said measures are still being put in place to establish the cold chain management framework for the vaccines.

"The government of Zimbabwe notes that there is an allocation of the Johnson and Johnson vaccines due for August 2021. However, I wish to advise that the government of Zimbabwe is not yet ready to participate in the August allocation as measures are still being put in place to establish the cold chain management framework for the vaccines, as well as on management of the anticipated adverse effects of the vaccines following inoculation," he said.

Guvamatanga said Zimbabwe was committed in the next allocation as he hoped the country would have put its internal systems in order.

South Africa recently announced the resumption of Johnson and Johnson vaccines following a temporary suspension for a possible link between the jab and blood clots.

