South Africa: Trade Union Divisions Keep the Merry-Go-Round Revolving Over Public Sector Salary Talks

7 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

In one corner, there is the Public Servants' Association, which has threatened industrial action over the government's decision not to offer SA's public servants inflation-beating salary increases. Then there are the Cosatu-linked trade unions, which still want to negotiate with the government.

A merry-go-round.

That's what the government and trade unions have been on for more than a year in their negotiations over salary increases for 1.3 million public servants.

Since February 2020, the Department of Public Service and Administration and National Treasury have repeated their proposal for a three-year salary freeze for public servants to cut government spending by R300-billion and bring growing government debt under control.

Major trade unions, including the Public Servants' Association (PSA), and others affiliated with Cosatu and Fedusa, have rejected the government's salary freeze proposal. They want a salary increase of consumer price inflation plus 4% in 2021 - effectively 8.2% (the SA Reserve Bank expects inflation to average 4.2% in 2021) - for their members, who include nurses, doctors, police officers and teachers.

Trade unions have, without any success, attempted to convince the government to reconsider its salary freeze position. Instead, the government has only sweetened its offer...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua Dies Days Before His Birthday
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended
Who is 'Prophet' TB Joshua?
Nigerian Pathologist Reveals Autopsy Detail On Lekki Victims
Tributes Pour In for South African Icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X